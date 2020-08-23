Coronavirus: 61 new cases and no further deaths

A further 61 cases have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

No new deaths were announced meaning the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland is still 1,777

It comes as yesterday two deaths and a further 156 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by NPHET.

Of the cases notified today 30 are men and 30 are women, 67 per cent are under 45 years of age, 23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.

In terms of the location of the cases, 39 are in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

The HSE says it is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread..

Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer said:

“I know that at times we can all feel powerless against COVID-19. But we are not. Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

“The most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”