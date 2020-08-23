Dáil set to be recalled as political crisis deepens over golf dinner

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan have agreed to ask for the Dáil to be recalled once the schools reopen this week.

A statement issued on their behalf said they Taoiseach will make the request to the Ceann Comhairle on Monday. It comes amid growing controversy surrounding the attendance of more than 80 people, including leading political figures, at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at a hotel in Clifden last Wednesday night, which apparently breached Covid-19 restrictions.

It comes as further questions were asked of the Oireachtas Golf Society to disclose the length of time more than 80 people were gathered at the dinner. Under Covid-19 restrictions announced by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar two weeks ago, restaurants were required to close at 11pm, with diners allowed only an hour and 45 minutes for their meals. Revised restrictions announced last Tuesday – the night before the now infamous golf dinner – extended the closing time until 11.30pm, with table numbers capped at six people.

Restrictions state staff should be included when calculating maximum numbers, and with reports that there were one or two staff assigned to each table, it suggests the gathering was several multiples of the latest allowed number of six for indoor gatherings, and comfortably more than the previous cap of 50.

Among those attending the event was EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Pressure grew on him last night amid reports the Taoiseach and Tánaiste have asked Mr Hogan to “consider his position” as Commissioner in light of news that he attended the controversial dinner. It’s understood the Commissioner was the winner of a George Foreman grill on the night.

“The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste did speak with the Commissioner today and asked him to consider his position,” a Government spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday evening.

“They both believe that the event should never have been held, that the Commissioner’s apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanations of his action.”

The move puts Mr Hogan’s future as European Commissioner for Trade in doubt and is also likely to increase pressure on Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe, who was also in attendance.

Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar have not spoken to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who would have the power to remove Mr Hogan from office.

Mr Hogan’s appointment as Commissioner was ratified by the European Parliament after being nominated by the previous government.