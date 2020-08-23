Latest Covid-19 figures

No new cases of Covid-19 were announced for Carlow this evening although the county figure did rise.

There are 220 cumulative cases of Covid-19 recorded for the county. This is an increase of four from the previous figure. However, none of the 61 confirmed cases of Covid-19 announced nationally this evening have been recorded in Carlow.

As of midnight Saturday 22 August, the HPSC has been notified of 61 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 27,969 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

30 are men / 30 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

23 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

16 cases have been identified as community transmission

39 in Dublin, 13 in Kildare and the remaining 9 cases are in Cork, Kerry, Laois, Limerick, Longford and Wicklow.

The Carlow figure has increased by 16 cases in the last seven days in Carlow and by 35 in the last 14 days.

Nationally, Carlow has the third highest infection rate per 100,000 of population over the last 14 days.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “I know that at times we can all feel powerless against Covid-19. But we are not. Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering. But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again.”