Liam Murphy was a man of many parts

By Charlie Keegan

LIAM Murphy, Island Lane, Ballinakill, Waterford city, whose death occurred on Wednesday 5 August, was a man of many parts – high-ranking and distinguished local government officer, talented Gaelic footballer and GAA official of note, intrepid traveller, devoted family man and proud Carlovian.

Liam passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Waterford following an illness.

Born on 18 August 1928 at Burrin Street, Carlow, Liam was fifth in a family of six children of James and Mary Catherine (Minnie) (née Rice) Murphy. The family subsequently moved to Pollerton Little; Liam’s father was greenkeeper and secretary of the adjacent Carlow Golf Club. The Murphy family continues to farm at Pollerton Little.

Liam was educated by the Christian Brothers in Carlow and after his school days, being very bright academically, successfully undertook the local government examination, being appointed in 1947 as a clerical officer with Carlow County Council. He was promoted to the position of staff officer during the early 1960s and, in time, was appointed housing officer with the local authority.

In Carlow, Liam served as chairman of the Local Government Public Service Union (LGPSU).

Liam went on to be promoted as finance officer to North Tipperary County Council 1969, from where he went a step higher in local government in 1971 by being appointed as a director to the fledgling South Eastern Regional Development Organisation (SERDO), which was based in Waterford. Liam went to work and live in Waterford with the development body until 1987 when regional development was scrapped by then minister Padraig Flynn.

But it was not yet time for Liam Murphy to get out the slippers, put up his feet and retire. For the next 20 years, he worked in a consultancy capacity on a number of significant projects in his adopted Waterford. He was deeply involved in the city’s Fight for Sight campaign, Waterford city’s twinning project with Saint-Herblain, the largest suburb of the city of Nantes in western France, and also the development of Waterford Airport.

Travel was one of Liam Murphy’s passions in life. He was on board the first-ever Ryanair flight from Waterford to Luton Airport in the summer of 1985. Liam’s name is clearly visible on the passenger list of that historic flight.

In his 70s, Liam travelled alone throughout the United States of America on a Greyhound bus and, during the course of that great adventure, he came to the conclusion that the Grand Canyon in Arizona was the greatest place on earth.

During his working life with Carlow Co Council, Liam met and married Breda Fahey from Clonmel, Co Tipperary, who worked in Hadden’s store, Tullow Street. They married in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel in 1961. During their time in Carlow, the Murphys lived on Browneshill Road.

The Murphys celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in August 2011 with a gathering of family and friends in Mount Wolseley, Tullow. It was no great surprise that the family came to Co Carlow for the function, as Liam returned to his native place as often as possible.

An outstanding Gaelic footballer, Liam was a linchpin of the Palatine senior football team of the early 1950s, playing at centre-back for the Kildare border club. He was at #6 when Palatine won the Carlow SFC of 1952, defeating Ballymurphy 0-6 to 0-4 after a replay.

It was Palatine’s first title since the back-to-back successes of 1919-20. Liam also won a clutch of Carlow senior football league medals with Palatine in 1950, 1952, 1953 and 1954 in what was a golden era for Cnoc Árda. Liam was an automatic selection on the Carlow senior football team of that era, playing at right-full-back. He held the #2 position on the Carlow team which contested the National Football League final of 1953-54 against Mayo, which the western county won.

An extract from the late John Browne’s book to mark the Palatine club’s centenary in 2009 had this to say of Liam Murphy’s display in the drawn encounter (Palatine 0-6, Ballymurphy 1-3) of 1952: ‘There must surely have been three cheers in the Palatine camp that night for Liam Murphy and Christy McGrath. Murphy, in the centre of the half-back line, flirted happily with the southern forwards and was as immovable and as impregnable as the mythical iron curtain.’

Of the replay, ***The Nationalist*** scribe wrote: ‘Liam Murphy again proved his worth and gave invaluable assistance, both at midfield and in his own sector.’

Liam served as cathaoirleach of Carlow County Board of the GAA from 1960 to 1969, during which time he was also Carlow’s delegate to central council. He is remembered as a man of ability, fairness and dignity in all his dealings as county chairman. He surrendered the position of cathaoirleach when he left for Tipperary, remaining on the central council until 1970.

In Waterford, Liam was a supporter of the celebrated Mount Sion GAA club and became an avid follower of the Deise hurlers at inter-county level. He was also a member of Waterford Golf Club for some time.

Liam had a particular interest in the history of his native Carlow and of the southeast region in general.

A year ago, he received a diagnosis of terminal illness, news that he bore with his typical stoicism.

A private funeral Mass for Liam, in full keeping with Covid-19 health restrictions, was celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Saturday 8 August, at which Fr Liam Power, PP, was the celebrant.

At the start of Mass, significant symbols of Liam’s life were brought to the altar: son Jim presented the #6 Palatine jersey which his dad wore in the 1952 winning county football final; a family photograph, symbolising Liam’s deep love of family, was brought forward by grandson Patrick; Liam’s Carlow niece Ann Murphy brought up a copy of the Irish Independent, which Liam read avidly every day (Liam also purchased a copy of The Nationalist every week at the Waterford Book Centre); while daughter Siobhán presented a travel guide.

Following Mass, Liam was laid to rest in Ballygunner cemetery, with Fr Power reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Liam is survived by his wife Breda, children Catherine Ó Cionnfhaolaidh (Waterford), Siobhán Murphy (Waterford), Jim Murphy (Dublin), Dearbhaill Murphy (Dublin) and Eimear Heffernan (Dublin), sisters Áine Connolly (Kellistown) and Maura Mahon (Bennekerry), by his grandchildren Eoin, Donal, Aidan, Liam, Saidhbh, Ciarán, Liadh, Donnacha, Darragh and Patrick, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, former work and GAA colleagues and friends.

Liam was predeceased by his brothers Padraig, Con, Sean and Seamus.