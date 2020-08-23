Recent Carlow deaths

Jimmy Travers

Jimmy Travers, Pollerton Road, Carlow, died on Sunday 23 August (peacefully) in the gentle care of St James’s Ward, Sacred Heart Hospital. Predeceased by his brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Kathleen, nieces Esther, Mary, Linda and Siobhán, nephews Patrick and Alan, cousin Catherine, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies.

The reception service can be viewed on Monday evening at 7pm along with the funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning on the Askea Parish website.

Mary Byrne (née Keating)

9 Pacelli Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on Thursday 20 August at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of the late Denis (Dinty), adored daughter of the late Hugh and Mary Keating, Mary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken children Malcolm and Edel, her beloved grandchildren Lee, Conor, Eva, Eoin and Anna, cherished sister of Francie, Nell, Annie, Bridget, Pauline, Teasie and Betty, son-in-law Darren, daughter-in-law Linda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and her large circle of friends, near and far.

Funeral Mass for family and close friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Monday at 11.30 am in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Mary’s cortege will travel via Church St, Pacelli Avenue, Colclough Avenue to Sleaty New Cemetery for burial.

Due to Covid restrictions and government guidelines, people are welcome to enter the graveyard while observing social distancing.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen,, online streaming service on Monday, at 11.30am by using

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow