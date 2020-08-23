Rising number of positive close contact Covid cases a concern for GPs

The number of positive Covid-19 tests in close contacts is rising, with GPs concerned with the “very significant uptick” in the number of cases being referred.

Yesterday, 156 cases of the virus were confirmed, and two additional deaths.

The total number of people who have tested positive has now increased to 27,908 and 1,777 people have died from the virus in the Republic.

On Friday, the HSE carried out a record 13,000 Covid tests, the nearest it has ever come to its daily capacity of 15,000.

Dr Mary Favier, president of the Irish College of General Practitioners, says the sooner people get tested the better.

“During the lockdown time, a lot of people only had one, two or three close contacts each for people who were positive. Now, we are up on five, six, seven.

“The more tests the better because the sooner people get tested, the sooner we can have results and the sooner public health can take it on and follow up on those positive cases and make contact with people’s close contacts.”

This comes as the Government is in discussions to get early access to one of the most promising Covid 19 vaccines.

According to The Business Post, the state is attempting to secure two million early doses of the shot that has been developed at Oxford University.

The vaccine is considered to be one of the five most promising candidates currently being developed after human trials last month suggested it is safe and triggers an immune response.