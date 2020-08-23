  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Two yellow weather warnings issued ahead of stormy conditions

Two yellow weather warnings issued ahead of stormy conditions

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Two status yellow weather warnings have been issued for 15 counties.

Met Éireann says a wind warning will be in place for Munster and Wexford, with gusts of up to 110 km per hour can be expected at times, but could be higher in coastal areas.

The alert is valid from 6am until 7pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile a rain warning for Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford could see 50mm of rain fall between midnight tomorrow and midnight on Tuesday.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says conditions will be poor from tomorrow evening.

“A storm is going to track across Ireland late tomorrow night and into Tuesday bringing some very strong winds again, possibly up to 120 or 130 km per hour on the south coast.

“There will be strong winds right across the country, along with heavy, thundery downpours, with a risk of flooding once again.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Irish Rail apologises after commuters complain of ‘jam-packed’ train

Sunday, 23/08/20 - 1:00pm

32 suspected stolen dogs seized by Gardaí in Dublin

Sunday, 23/08/20 - 11:40am

Rising number of positive close contact Covid cases a concern for GPs

Sunday, 23/08/20 - 10:40am