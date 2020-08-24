Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín reveals cancer diagnosis

Monday, August 24, 2020

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has revealed that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Meath-West TD said he was in hospital for an operation, adding that he is confident of being back to work in a number of days.

“Good people, I’ll be missing for a few days if you are looking for help,” he said.

“Got a skin cancer diagnosis a few weeks back and I’m in hospital for an operation.”

The former Sinn Féin TD added: “Our offices will still be open so don’t hesitate to call if you are in a bind.

“I’m confident that I’ll be back, shoulder to the wheel in a few days.

“Wear sunscreen and a hat.”

