By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAI in Carlow are investigating an incident where a car was damaged outside a house in Burrin Manor, Carlow on 20 August.

A silver Peugeot was damaged by two males wearing dark clothing shortly after midnight on Thursday morning. The front passenger window, the left passenger door was damaged and the left wing mirror was broken off.

Contact the gardaí in Carlow with any information on 059 9136620.