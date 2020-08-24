Dara Calleary resigns as Fianna Fáil deputy leader

Monday, August 24, 2020

By Tomas Doherty

Dara Calleary has resigned as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

Last week, Mr Calleary stepped down from his role as Minister for Agriculture after being one of more than 80 people, including a number of senior politicians and a member of the judiciary, who attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, in apparent breach of Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne, the Taoiseach said Mr Calleary knows that by attending the event he was undermining the authority of the Government.

“He [Mr Calleary] is very very sorry for what has happened, he knows he did wrong, he knows he got it wrong,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Calleary has been deputy leader of Fianna Fáil since March 2018 and held the position of Minister for Agriculture for a mere 37 days.

