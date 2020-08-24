€15m needed over next three years for climate action in Ireland

The Community Foundation of Ireland is also seeking to establish a climate justice fund worth €1.25 million a year. File photo

Funding of €15m over the next three years is needed to back local communities on climate action, according to the Community Foundation of Ireland.

They say the Government should commit €5m a year for the next three years for measures which engage local communities on the need for climate action, including protection from severe weather.

The Community Foundation for Ireland is making a submission to Government saying that community engagement, education and awareness would help ensure support for the wider €500 million Climate Action Fund and its major infrastructure projects.

They say an investment of just €1 per citizen per year would also encourage extra support from philanthropy – including legacies, family donations and the private sector.

They also say they are seeking to establish a climate justice fund worth €1.25 million a year.

The fund would be cased on the Mary Robinson Foundation’s definition of climate justice, which links human rights and development to achieve a human-centred approach, safeguarding the rights of the most vulnerable people and sharing the burdens and benefits of climate change and its impacts equitably and fairly.

[Community initiatives

The foundation say that thriving communities rely not only on people but also on a number of aspects such as a healthy biosphere, sustainable/circular economies as well as innovative community initiatives that support more vulnerable members.

The types of projects which could be developed include community energy projects, sustainable shopping as well as the development of pollination corridors.

Publishing the submission Denise Charlton, chief executive of The Community Foundation for Ireland, said: “Again this summer we are seeing the impact of global climate change on our communities. A season which started with the threat of drought is ending with high winds, torrential rains and August storms with flooding and extensive structural damage.

“The debate about whether action is needed is over. Now we must work to try and ensure that the plans in place to help our communities, counties and our country become successfully sustainable are delivered.

“Ensuring community education, awareness and support is key to achieving this. For a relatively small investment this localised engagement could create a wider understanding of why the radical changes being proposed by Government are needed