IT to receive €242,000 for mental health wellbeing

By Elizabeth Lee

IT Carlow has been allocated €242,000 by the government to support students’ mental health and wellbeing.

Minister for further and higher education, research, innovation and science Simon Harris announced a national package of €5 million to support students’ wellbeing and mental health. IT Carlow will get €242,000, while Waterford IT is to receive €239,000.

The funding will be used to recruit additional student counsellors and assistant psychologists; for the implementation of the Framework for Consent as Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: the ending of sexual harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions; and the implementation of the National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework.

“Mental health is probably the number one health issue for young people in Ireland today,” deputy John Paul Phelan said. “The concerns and worries of young people around their mental health have been compounded by the isolation and uncertainty brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic. For students, the college experience has been different this year from ever before. Students have had to adjust to remote learning, carried out without face-to-face support from their college or their peers. For these reasons, minister Harris has prioritised funding to support student counselling services, key mental health interventions and the provision of a safe, respectful, supportive and positive environment in our higher education institutions.”