May she rest in peace

Marian Reamsbottom

The death has occurred of Marian Reamsbottom (née Mannering)

Tudor Court, Green Lane, Carlow Town, Carlow/Tullow, Carlow / Edenderry, Offaly / Thurles, Tipperary

Marian died suddenly at home on Sunday 23 August. Beloved wife of PJ, much-loved mother of Amanda and Alan, adored Nana of Ava, Kate, Isabella and Esme, dear sister of Helen, Madge, Luke and James, mother-in-law of John and Lauren. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, kind neighbours and many dear friends.

Marian will depart from her home on The Green Lane on Thursday morning at 11.30am to The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow for Mass at 12 noon, (confined to family and close friends), followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. People are welcome to line the route as the cortege passes while adhering to social distancing.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/