Number of people on pandemic payment down 61% since May

By Kenneth Fox

The Department of Social Protection announced they have issued payments valued at €71.7m to 230,400 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) today.

They said it represents a decrease of 2,000 on the 232,400 people paid last week and it is a drop of over 61 per cent on the 598,000 paid at its peak on 5th May.

In the past seven days, 6,800 people have closed their claim for a Pandemic Unemployment Payment. Some 3,300 will be receiving their final payment tomorrow, 25th August, the department confirmed.

They said the top sectors in which employees are returning to work this week are: accommodation and food services, wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; and construction and administrative and support service activities.

They also revealed that the largest cohort returning to work is in the 35-44 age group.

Huge sacrifices

Speaking about today’s announcement, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said:

“The Pandemic Unemployment Payment continues to be a vital source of income for thousands of individuals and families across the country and that’s why the Government has taken the decision to extend the payment until April 2021.

“This week, we see 6,800 more people closing their payment. While it is positive that we continue to see more people returning to work, it is clear that the rate of decrease has slowed in recent weeks.

“In sectors where restrictions still apply, we hope that people will be able to return to their jobs once those restrictions ease. The Government also continues to roll out measures like the Back To Education Allowance aimed at getting people back to work.

She said that in the counties that have been recently affected by local lockdowns (Kildare, Laois and Offaly) each have had a small increase in the numbers receiving the payment this week.

She added “I recognise that the people of these counties were asked to make huge sacrifices to save lives and to protect their families, friends and neighbours. I wish to acknowledge the sacrifices that they made over the past two weeks and particularly their huge efforts in adhering to the Government guidelines in helping to suppress the spread of the virus.”