Phil Hogan’s eventful visit to Ireland: what we know so far

By Kenneth Fox

It has been a whirlwind week for EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan as more and more revelations continue to come to light about his movements before he attended the now infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner on August 19th.

The Minister of Agriculture Dara Calleary has since resigned from his position and also as deputy leader of Fianna Fáil. Leas-cathaoirleach Jeremy Buttimer also resigned on Saturday evening after criticism for attending the dinner.

Now Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe and Phil Hogan are facing calls to resign for attending the event which is the subject of a Garda investigation into whether it breached the Covid-19 guidelines.

However, it had been a busy few weeks for Mr Hogan before he even came to Ireland from Brussels.

Early July

It was revealed by the Sunday World that before attending the golf event in Clifden, Phil Hogan played at a golf tournament in the Netherlands in the first week of July. The tournament was organised by the Irish Wild Geese golf society who are based in Brussels.

At the time there were no travel restrictions between the neighbouring countries of Belgium and the Netherlands. He also was not required to self isolate for two weeks on his return as is required in Ireland.

According to the Irish government though both countries are deemed unsafe to travel to and are not included on the current so-called “green list”.

July 30th

Mr Hogan arrived in Ireland from Brussels on July 30th and stayed at a property that he owns at the K Club in Kildare.

He said that he was fully complaint with the Government’s guidelines around self-isolating when he arrived in Ireland at the end of July.

As is required of anyone entering Ireland from a non-green list country, he was advised to avoid contact with other people and social situations as much as possible, according to the HSE’s guidelines.

August 5th

Mr Hogan then travelled to Dublin for a medical appointment where he also was tested for Covid-19. According to a spokesperson the test came back negative, but he remained in the health facility for the night.

The next day he travelled to Klikenny to stay with a family member “for a period of convalescence.”

August 8th

On August 8th the Government announced a new partial lockdown in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

According to the new restrictions those in Kildare “can only travel within your county, other than for the following reasons: to travel to and from work where that work cannot be done from home; to attend medical appointments, collect medicines and other health products; for vital family reasons, like providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, but excluding social family visits; or for farming purposes, food production or care of animals.

You should not travel into any of these counties, other than for the reasons above, and unless travel through these counties is for the purpose of reaching a destination outside of these specified counties. In this regard, people should not stop in the specified counties, unless for essential purposes.

August 12th

The following Wednesday Mr Hogan travelled from Kilkenny to Dublin and met with the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar one day before his two weeks of self isolation was due to be up.

According to a spokesperson for Phil Hogan he went to Dublin “for essential work reasons relating to his role with the commission.”

The spokesperson also said it was part of his duty as Trade Commisioner to go to the commission’s office in Dublin to meet Mr Varadkar.

August 17th

According to Hogan’s spokesperson: “He was next in Kildare on August 17th, when he stopped off briefly en route to Galway.”

During his drive to Galway, Mr Hogan was stopped by gardaí for using his mobile phone on his way to the event. According to the Irish Independent, the Taoiseach and Tánaiste found out about the incident on foot of communications from the Garda Commissioner. The details of this incident only came in to the public domain on Sunday evening, August 23rd.

August 18th

The Oireachtas Golf Society’s 50th anniversary tournament kicked off at the Connemara Championship Golf Links in Galway.

That same day there was a Cabinet meeting to discuss possible further restrictions regarding Covid-19. At 6pm that night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a range of new measures which included a limit on indoor gatherings to just six people.

The previous restrictions allowed for up to 50 people indoors but due to the increase in daily cases, the Government tightened restrictions.

August 19th

The following day, 81 people attended a dinner at the Station house in Clifden at 8:30pm.

As well as Mr Hogan, the then minister for agriculture Dara Calleary, Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe, Senator Jeremy Buttimer, recently retired broadcaster Sean O’Rourke and a host of former and sitting Oireachtas members attended the dinner.

According to the hotel and several of those in attendance, there was a large physical divider in place at the event which split the room into one area with 45 guesta and another with 36.

August 20th

The following day at 7pm the Irish Examiner broke the story of the dinner with the headline of “Minister and 80 people at golf event in breach of public health guidelines.”

August 21st

There was widespread condemnation from the public and politicians alike and Dara Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture shortly after 8am, while Senator Jerry Buttimer resigned as leas-chathaoirleach of the Seanad. The party whip was also removed from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil Senators who attended.

That morning Mr Hogan released his first statement addressing his attendance at the golf society dinner.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News, the Taoiseach said Mr Hogan should apologise for attending the dinner. “I would like a meaningful response to the mood of the public and the anger of the public towards this issue,” he said.

Following this, Mr Hogan released a statement clarifying he “does apologise for any distress caused by his attendance” at the dinner.

Shortly afterwards his spokesman sent out a revised statement which said that Mr Hogan apologised for his attendance, with the reference to “any distress caused” removed.

August 22nd

While Mr Hogan returned to Brussels the next day, both Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar asked him to “consider his position” as EU commissioner in light of the news.

August 23rd

The next day Mr Hogan released another statement saying: “I wish to apologise fully and unreservedly for attending the Oireachtas golf society dinner on Wednesday night last.

“I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers, who continue to put their lives on the line to combat Covid 19 and all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic.

“I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry.”

August 24th

On Monday EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, asked Mr Hogan to provide more detail on his attendance at a controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, and his possible violation of Covid-19 restrictions

Mr Hogan duly presented her with a dossier on his involvement in the golf event.

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters: “This is a matter which requires careful assessment on our side.

“It is a matter where details count, therefore the president has requested Commissioner Hogan to provide a full report covering the matters… the president has received such a report from Commissioner Hogan last night.”

She said there were “moral aspects” involved in the need to follow coronavirus rules, as well as legal ones.