RTÉ cancels future projects with Sean O’Rourke following golf dinner

Public service broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ) has said it has come to the mutual agreement with journalist Sean O’Rourke that he will not proceed with plans for future projects with the broadcaster.

The announcement follows Mr O’Rourke’s attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, Co Galway which saw the breaching of Covid-19 regulations with over 80 attendees.

In a statement released this afternoon, RTÉ said: “After a meeting earlier today between RTÉ and Sean O’Rourke, it was mutually decided that Sean would not proceed with plans for future projects with RTÉ.

I spent many years with RTÉ presenting programmes on which public figures were called to account for their actions. Now I must call myself to account. The right course is to set aside our plans for my return to the airwaves.

RTÉ would like to thank Sean for his enormous contribution to broadcasting and wish him well with his future plans.”

It comes as Mr O’Rourke had announced his retirement from his role as presenter of RTÉ Radio One’s Today programme in May of this year as he turned 65.

Mr O’Rourke began working with RTÉ in the 1980s and over the years had presented Morning Ireland, This Week, News at One, The Week in Politics, and most recently his show on Radio One since 2013.

