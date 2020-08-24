Spate of crime in Myshall and Bagenalstown

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAI in Myshall and Bagenalstown are investigating a spate of criminal activity in the area.

Two incidents occurred at the same house in Fenagh last week. On Monday 17 August, a house and stables were broken into. The stables were entered and 10-12 bags of cement were taken. Then, three days later, on Thursday 20 August, the homeowner noticed the key to the backdoor had been taken and the door left unlocked. Contact Gardaí in Myshall with any information.

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating the theft of a 14ft galvanised gate from a field in Knocklonogad, Garryhill between 19 and 20 August. The gate was stolen between 8pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday morning. Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating the matter.

A small, single-axle trailer with wooden handles and a ladder rack attached was taken from outside a house in The Corries, Bagenalstown, some time between 9 August and Saturday 22 August. Gardaí in Bagenalstown are also investigating.