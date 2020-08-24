Supreme Court orders investigation into Woulfe’s appearance at Clifden event

The Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into Judge Séamus Woulfe’s attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last Wednesday.

The review will examine whether Mr Woulfe should have accepted the invitation to dinner or indeed attended the preceding golf event with TDs and senators at all.

It will also look at whether he had a duty to leave the hotel when he saw how many people had gathered there.

Ms Justice Susan Denham will be in charge of leading the probe and she is being asked to “consider certain questions arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Woulfe “at an event in the west of Ireland last week.”

It has only been a month since Mr Woulfe was appointed to the Supreme Court by the Government.

Woulfe’s response

He was one of a number of current and former politicians, judges and senators who have been embroiled in controversy after attending the golf dinner in Clifden last week

Last Friday Mr Woulfe released a statement about his attendance at the event saying:

“I was not aware in advance that there was going to be an organised dinner as part of the event.

“I attended based on that understanding, that it would be within the guidelines, but do apologise for any unintentional breach of any of the new guidelines on my part.”