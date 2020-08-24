Taoiseach to recall Dáil early but Opposition says not soon enough

The Taoiseach will ask the Ceann Comhairle to recall the Dáil earlier than scheduled later today, but only after schools have reopened.

The new Dáil term had originally been scheduled to start on September 15th and the move to recall TDs some time early follows mounting pressure over the “Golfgate” controversy, as Opposition TDs have called for the Government to return to work.

Opposition parties have said the earlier return of the Dáil is still not soon enough and should take place this week, rather than after schools reopen.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou Mc Donald said the coalition should be sitting this week: “We’re hearing more confused and garbled messaging. I mean, Government has to get its act together and it has to do so quickly.

“I think the event at Galway was the straw that broke the camel’s back, the final straw for so many people after weeks and weeks of confusion, and a real public sense that the Government had lost any sense of direction or purpose.”

Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said the Government’s move to recall the Dáil after schools reopen does not make sense, as almost a million primary and secondary students are set to return to the classroom this coming week.

“There’s clearly a lot of anger amongst the public about what has transpired last week, the Dáil should be back in session tomorrow, Tuesday, we shouldn’t be waiting another ten days,” he said.

We’ve no Minister for Agriculture, we’ve huge question marks over schools reopening, the Leaving Cert process, and Kildare is still in lockdown, we can’t wait another ten days, we have to get back to work tomorrow.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said the work of the Dáil has to go beyond the “Golfgate” controversy: “It’s not just about controversy that we want to discuss.

“We want to discuss about the new regulations and new measures, the fact that an entire county is still in lockdown, the fact that there’s question marks over the Leaving Cert process and the openings of schools.”