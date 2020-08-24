  • Home >
Teenage motorcyclist killed in crash with bus near Dublin Airport

Monday, August 24, 2020

The teenager was killed after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a bus. File photo: PA

A 17-year-old motorcyclist has been killed after a collision in Finglas, Co Dublin.

The incident took place at the junction of the R122 and the R108 in St Margarets on Sunday evening at about 7.50pm.

The teenager was injured after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a bus.

The bus driver (50) was uninjured but received treatment for shock at the scene.

The body has been removed the scene and the road has reopened.

A post mortem will take place and an investigation by gardaí has begun.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Finglas Garda station (01 6667500), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.

