Woman (26) killed in crash in Co Galway

The woman died when the car left the road near Tuam and collided into a concrete post. File photo: PA

Gardaí are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash in Co Galway on Sunday evening.

The incident happened on the Headford to Tuam Road at about 6.45 pm.

A 26-year-old woman, who was a rear passenger in the car, died when the car left the road and collided into a concrete post.

Her body was removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, and front passenger, a 28-year-old man, were both injured and taken to Galway University Hospital for treatment – their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The road remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them in Tuam Garda station (093 70840), the Garda Confidential Line (1800 666 111) or any Garda station.