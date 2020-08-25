Shaws and Haddens are open for business today

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Shaws and Haddens shops on Tullow Street are open for business today, Tuesday, after both stores were closed over the weekend because a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The stores were closed for four days from Friday as management dealt with the crisis. The company took advice from the HSE to close the shops after one of its staff was confirmed to have contracted the virus.

During the four-day closure, the company investigated the matter and yesterday afternoon, it issued a statement to say that they are reopening.

“Following a positive case of Covid-19 and on completion of a full investigation, we are delighted to announce that the Shaws Carlow and Haddens Centre will reopen tomorrow,” the statement said. “We worked in collaboration with the HSE to ensure that all measures have been taken to provide a safe shopping and working environment. We welcome and look forward to meeting all our customers again.’’

The closure came just as the number of Covid-19 cases in the county rose. There were 220 known cases in Co Carlow at the time of going to press yesterday. That is an increase of 16 cases in seven days and 35 new cases in a fortnight.