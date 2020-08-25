Coronavirus: no new deaths and 92 new cases confirmed

There have been no new deaths and 92 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today, 46 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 11 cases have been identified as community transmission. 69 per cent are under 45 years of age.

31 are located in Tipperary, 17 in Dublin, seven in Clare, seven in Wexford, five in Kildare and the remaining 25 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan and Wicklow.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “While the number of cases reported each day remains high, the situation nationally has remained relatively stable over the past week.

“However, we have seen cases in 25 of the 26 counties over the past 14 days, including 473 cases in Dublin, 332 in Kildare, 120 in Tipperary, 84 in Limerick, 37 in Clare and 36 in Meath and Kilkenny.

“Measures introduced last week would not be expected to impact on the trajectory of the disease until early next week. In the meantime, we must continue to follow public health advice – reduce social contacts and avoid crowds, physically distance, wear face coverings and wash hands regularly.”

The figures come as some children returned to schools around the country for the first time in almost six months today as a result of the pandemic.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) has warned that teachers who suffer with illnesses leaving them vulnerable to Covid-19 are facing a “life or death risk” as schools reopen, after it received a large volume of queries from teachers suffering with serious illnesses – including cancer, heart conditions and diabetes – who have been refused the option of staying at home.

Northern Ireland

There were 47 new cases of the virus confirmed in the North today, bringing the total number there to 6,823.

No new deaths have been reported, with the number of fatalities remaining at 559.

It emerged today that five patients on a cancer ward in Co Armagh have tested positive for Covid-19, in the second cluster of infections at Craigavon Area Hospital.

A member of staff has tested positive and three close staff contacts are self-isolating as a precaution, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said.

20 members of staff from the hospital’s emergency department are also self-isolating as a precaution after three staff members there tested positive for the virus.