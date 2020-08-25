Decision to refuse mammoth Carlow solar farm appealed

A decision to reject a mammoth solar farm in Carlow has been appealed to an Bord Pleanala.

Dublin based company Terra II Ltd had their bid for solar farm of 127 hectares in size refused by Carlow County Council in July.

The project would have taken in the townslands in the Ballon and Rathoe area including Garreenleen, Bendinstown, Tinnaclash and, Ardbearn.

The company had looked for 10 year planning permission for the farm which would connect to the national grid. It also required 28 single-story electrical inverters and transformer stations.

Terra II Ltd has appealed the decision to refuse permission to an Bord Pleanala.

The applications originally attracted a raft of local objections. The project had been described as a “monster” by one of a large number of local residents who had objected to the proposal.

Concerns raised include the impact on the quiet rural area including traffic and health concerns over the electricity being produced.

An Bord Pleanala are due to decide on the appeal in December.