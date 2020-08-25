  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Department of Health evacuated after suspicious parcel found

Department of Health evacuated after suspicious parcel found

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

The office building of the Department of Health in Dublin has been evacuated after a suspicious parcel was discovered.

On Tuesday afternoon, staff in Miesian Plaza on Lower Baggot Street, which houses the Department of Health and the Department of Children, were evacuated from the city centre building.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of an incident on Baggot Street Lower. A suspicious parcel was discovered in the Department of Health.”

“No further information is available at this time,” she said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Third Minister for Agriculture in current Government to be appointed next week

Tuesday, 25/08/20 - 3:20pm

Two staff diagnosed with Covid-19 at hospital where two died from virus

Tuesday, 25/08/20 - 1:50pm

Four men charged in relation to ATM thefts in three counties

Tuesday, 25/08/20 - 12:50pm