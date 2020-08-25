IT Carlow awarded over 240K for mental health and wellbeing projects

Almost a quarter of a million euro has been allocated for mental health and wellbeing projects at IT Carlow.

The Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science has provided €242,000 to IT Carlow.

The funding will be used to: recruit additional student counsellors and assistant psychologists; implement the soon to the published National Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Framework; and implement the Framework for Consent in HEIs; Safe, Respectful, Supportive and Positive: Ending Sexual Harassment in Irish Higher Education Institutions.

Commenting on the announcement, the president of Institute of Technology Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy said, “It comes at a time of great challenge and change in the lives of students around the country. We will use it wisely to continue the great work of our Student Services and our medical centre in supporting the health and wellbeing of our student body.”

It is understood the HEA will contact IT Carlow and other higher education institutions in the coming week and set out individual allocations and the conditions attaching to the use of these funds in support of student services, student wellbeing and mental health.

The announcement is part of a comprehensive financial package of €5million to support higher education students as they prepare to return to college.

Further education minister Simon Harris said: “The number one health issue for young people in Ireland today is concerns or worries around their mental health. These concerns have been compounded by the isolation and uncertainly brought forward by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For students, the college experience has been different this year from ever before. Students have had to adjust to remote learning and carried out without face-to-face support from their college or their peers. For these reasons, I have sought to support student counselling services, key mental health interventions and the provision of a safe, respectful, supportive and positive environment in our higher education institutions.”