Phil Hogan "is not indispensable’, says MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan

By Vivienne Clarke

Midlands North West MEP Luke Ming Flanagan has said that EU Commissioner Phil Hogan “is not indispensable.”

The controversy over the Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden last week “definitely damages” the Trade Commissioner ahead of the next stage of Brexit negotiations, Mr Flanagan said.

The MEP said that if the Commissioner remains in the job it will send out a message that “somehow he’s different” to the rest of the public in terms of coronavirus restrictions.

“Whether he likes it or not, he is just as likely to get the coronavirus as anyone else and just as likely to pass it on as anyone else.”

The controversy would make the Commissioner “an open target” for the UK in the Brexit talks. “This can be brought up every time there’s a problem and thrown into the media,” he said.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen “would not be pandering” to the public if she removed Mr Hogan from his role, added Mr Flanagan. “She would be listening to the public. This isn’t just an Irish issue – this is a European Union wide union.

“The sooner we nail it with certainty that these rules are for absolutely everybody, the sooner we rid ourselves of this massive problem.”