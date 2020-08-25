Recent deaths and funeral details

Marian Reamsbottom

Marian Reamsbottom (née Mannering), Tudor Court, Green Lane, Carlow Town, Carlow/Tullow, Carlow / Edenderry, Offaly / Thurles, Tipperary

Marian died suddenly at home on Sunday 23 August. Beloved wife of PJ, much-loved mother of Amanda and Alan, adored Nana of Ava, Kate, Isabella and Esme, dear sister of Helen, Madge, Luke and James, mother-in-law of John and Lauren. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, kind neighbours and many dear friends.

Marian will depart from her home on The Green Lane on Thursday morning at 11.30am to The Cathedral of The Assumption, Carlow for Mass at 12 noon, (confined to family and close friends), followed by burial in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. People are welcome to line the route as the courtége passes while adhering to social distancing.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Michael (Mick) Kavanagh

Mick Kavanagh, Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow on Monday 24 August. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Naas Hospital. Loving husband of the late Nan, he is deeply mourned by his sons James and John, daughters Helen, Mary, Elizabeth and Theresa, his sister-in-law Mary Whitty, grandchildren Michael, Jonathan, Mark, Thomas, Shane, Julianne, James, Catherine, Victoria, Charlene, Tanya, Samantha, Nicole, Ciara and Damien, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass for Michael shall take place in St Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass, on Wednesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Moone Cemetery, Co Kildare. In accordance with government guidelines only 50 people are allowed in the church. Mass can be viewed live by clicking on the following link baltinglassparish.ie/web.