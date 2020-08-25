Shane Ross calls on Séamus Wolfe to resign over Clifden event

Former government minister Shane Ross has called on Supreme Court judge Séamus Wolfe to resign over his attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society dinner at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway.

Mr Justice Woulfe was one of more than 80 guests who attended the dinner. The fallout from the event is still ongoing and it has already seen Dara Calleary step down as Agriculture Minister while Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer has resigned as Leas Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Mr Ross said no Supreme Court judge should have been at the event. The Supreme Court has asked former Chief justice Susan Denham to review whether Mr Justice Woulfe should have attended the dinner.

Mr Ross said: “Several politicians have now resigned from their positions and Séamus Wolfe who has only been in there a few weeks is now being asked the same questions I suppose. He’s saying he made a mistake and he is obviously reluctant to resign, I think it is now incumbent on him to do so and to take the same road as politicians have been, quite rightly, asked to take.”