Storm Francis: Severe flooding, hundreds without power

Severe flooding has been reported in parts of the country after Storm Francis hit overnight with hundreds of homes and businesses without power.

Parts of Cork, including Bantry and Bandon, have been badly affected by the second storm in as many weeks.

A status orange rain warning is in place across Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, with up to 60 millimetres of rain possible by 5pm this evening.

A similar status yellow alert is in place for the rest of the country – while a status yellow wind warning is in effect for the south and east.

Strong and damaging gusts

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says conditions will be bad throughout the day.

“The heaviest of the rain overnight is moving north now but unfortunately as Storm Francis pulls through, winds will increase this morning and into this afternoon in the southern half of the country with some very strong and damaging gusts. Wind speeds of up to 110km/h are possible, especially along coastal areas and also on high ground.”

Meanwhile, drivers have been asked to take extra care on the roads this morning with Storm Francis still hitting Ireland.

The Road Safety Authority’s Brian Farrell says anyone setting out early this morning must be on their guard.

“You really do need to have your wits about you, expect the unexpected. Something you should be on the lookout for, especially if you are driving on some of the back roads or regional roads, is flooded roads. Don not drive through a flooded road, you don’t know what it is covering up. It could be hiding a large pothole.”