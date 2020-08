Stock pic

By Elizabeth Lee

GardaĆ­ in Carlow are investigating after an eight-week old German Shepherd pup was taken from its owner on Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen.

The owner of the pup was travelling from Sleaty Street direction to the Sleaty Road roundabout shortly before 11am on Saturday morning, 22 August, when the incident occurred.

The owner is keen to get their pet back and Carlow gardaĆ­ may be contacted on 059 9136620.