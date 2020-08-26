164 new cases of Covid-19 and no further deaths

There are 164 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today, according to the Department of Health.

There are no further deaths meaning the death toll remains at 1,177.

According to the Department of Health, 83 of today’s cases are men while 81 are women, 65 per cent are under 45 years of age and 80 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case.

The department also said that 21 cases have been identified as community transmission

The most cases are in Dublin with 93 while elsewhere there are, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

Mixing of households

Speaking about today’s figures, Dr. Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer said;

“We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.

“As we head into Autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like’ symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach.

“The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a COVID-19 test should you require one.”

Yesterday there were no new deaths and 92 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic.

Of the cases notified, 46 were confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 11 cases were identified as community transmission. 69 per cent were under 45 years of age.