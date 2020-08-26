Athlone school forced to use garden shed as isolation room for children

A primary school in Athlone says it has been forced to use a garden shed as an isolation room for children with Covid-19 symptoms because there is no space.

It comes after a secondary school in Carlow came under criticism yesterday for holding an assembly with 152 students.

As RTÉ reported, the principal of Clonbonny National School in Athlone, Joan Donnelly said 37 children are sharing a classroom, even though there is not a distance of one metre between the desks.

She also said it was the best the school could do, as the Department of Education had not responded to its appeal for more space to be provided.

Ms Donnelly said she was not happy with the shed facility, but the school had no space.

Speaking at a school in Dublin this morning, The Taoiseach said there will be many challenges facing schools as they reopen this week and next.

Meanwhile, the principal of St Fiachra’s National School in Beaumont, Aine Carberry, says their isolation rooms are inside the building.

“We have two isolation rooms which are small rooms but we have prepped and prepared if unfortunately we do get a case of Covid-19.”

“We have all our PPE gear in place so we are ready for what happens.We had to organise the car park and organise new entrances for the children as well as our signage.

In general, she said there was a lot they had to do to get the school ready for reopening:

“There was a lot of work involved getting our hand sanitizers and procuring all the resources we need to open our school safely.

“We have done a lot, we have an amazing team and were are looking forward to coming back, it has been a long time.”