Bewley’s cafe on Grafton Street ready for reopening

Bewley’s cafe on Grafton Street in Dublin is set to reopen its doors tomorrow having closed earlier this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The cafe, which has been operating in Dublin city centre since 1927, announced in May that they would be permanently closing due the impact of virus on the business, with the loss of 110 jobs.

However, at the end of July the business reconsidered the close, with a phased reopening being planned instead.

The cafe will open once again at 10am Thursday morning, initially with table service and a limited menu.

According to a statement from the cafe’s owners, “the cafe experience has been modified to allow for reduced capacity and social distancing.

“While the experience has had to be adapted, the team at Bewley’s can guarantee top class service and a friendly and warm welcome to everyone coming into the cafe.”

Ahead of the reopening, owner and artist Paddy Campbell said: “I’m so proud of the contribution that our beloved Bewley’s cafe has made to the life of our city and country.

“We’ve lost so much that was unique and authentic to our community and we are all poorer for it. This time, the economic story cannot be the sole focus as we rebuild ourselves.”