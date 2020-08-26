Covid app detects 500 close contacts since launch

Almost 500 users of the Covid tracker app have received a close contact alert since it was launched on July 7th.

Alerts have been sent to 487 people who have been told they were in close proximity to a confirmed case.

The app was deleted thousands of times when a bug caused phone batteries to drain.

Gar MacCriosta, Product Manager for the app says due to privacy issues it is difficult to tell how many reinstalled it.

“Our net positions as of the 13th, I think we lost 83,000 people. A lot of people came back once they discovered it was safe to come back,” said Mr MacCriosta.

The issue with the app, which was noticed at the start of the month, affected thousands of Android users.

The HSE later reassured users that the glitch had been fixed and it was running as normal.

Prior to the issue, 1.5 million people in Ireland had downloaded the app.

On the app, users are asked to check-in each day, stating whether they are experiencing symptoms, but also may receive alerts if they have been in contact with a confirmed case.

The developers of the app have also announced are to change the way the number of downloads are displayed.

Instead, a ‘percentage of coverage’ will be used to take account of the number of people who delete and reload the app.

Up to now, those downloads would have been counted twice.