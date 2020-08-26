Dart expansion plan to Maynooth opens for public consultation

By Tomas Doherty

Passenger capacity will treble between Maynooth and Dublin city centre. File photo

Plans for the €2.6 billion extension of Dart services from Dublin to Drogheda, Celbridge and Maynooth, first announced 15 years ago, have been published by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The expansion programme, rebranded “DART+”, aims to double peak-hour capacity by 2028 with more trains and new stations.

The proposals would create a “full metropolitan area Dart network for Dublin”, the NTA said.

The project will see the electrification of services on the three commuter lines, new Dart trains, and the upgrade of the existing southern line to Greystones.

Under the plans, the Maynooth line will be the first to progress, with Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan opening the first round of consultation on the route on Wednesday.

The NTA plans to seek a railway order, the planning application for rail infrastructure, from An Bord Pleanála in the first half of next year.

Construction is due to begin in 2022 and it is hoped it will be finished by 2024.