Eliminating Covid-19 in Ireland not realistic, committee to be told

The HSE chief executive says eliminating Covid-19 from Ireland is not realistic and we must live with it.

Paul Reid will also tell the Oireachtas coronavirus committee today that the health service faces ‘a very difficult period’ ahead.

He will say over 750,000 Covid-19 tests have taken place in the country to date – with 5,000 contact tracing calls made last week.

Mr Reid said: “We are facing into a very difficult period ahead in our health services.

“In an ideal world, the elimination of the virus would make our work somewhat more straightforward.

“However, this isn’t our reality. We must live with this virus in a very new way and this requires a carefully balanced approach.

“The health services need a functioning economy and society.

“Shutting down the economy and society has implications for our health services.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn will also appear before the committee. During three sessions today, the committee will discuss testing and tracing, the ongoing Co Kildare and the medical and scientific reasoning for it.

Mr Reid’s opening statement will compare the number of Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, 1,269, with the first two weeks of July, 264.

He will also discuss testing in meat and food processing plants along with testing programmes that have been introduced in nursing homes.

Health advice

Meanwhile, new new Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) research has revealed that over 70 per cent of people believe that someone who contracts Covid-19 has been careless or reckless in following public health advice.

The ESRI survey found that the majority of people hold negative views about those who test positive for the coronavirus.