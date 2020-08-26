EU Commission President to make Phil Hogan decision

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is expected to make a decision on Phil Hogan’s future as EU Commissioner for Trade soon.
Mr Hogan is under pressure over his attendance at the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event at a hotel in Clifden, Co Galway. There were over 80 people present at a dinner that allegedly broke Government Covid-19 regulations.
Mr Hogan has offered an apology for his attendance at Golfgate but he is still facing calls to resign.
In a joint Government statement issued on Tuesday night, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Eamon Ryan welcomed Mr Hogan’s apology but said “concerns remain”.
“It is clear that breaches of public health guidelines were made by Commissioner Phil Hogan since he travelled to Ireland,” the statement said.
“The government guidelines clearly required him to restrict his movements for 14 days. He should also have limited his movements to and from Kildare for essential travel only, and he should not have attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.
His delayed and hesitant release of information has undermined public confidence.
“People are correctly angered by these actions given the sacrifices so many have made to adhere to public health guidance. In addition, his delayed and hesitant release of information has undermined public confidence.”
The statement concluded that “ultimately the Commissioner is accountable to the EU Commission, not to the Irish government movement or to the Oireachtas.” It said that the Government is awaiting the outcome of the review being undertaken by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
In his report of the trip given to Ms von der Leyen, Mr Hogan stated: “To the best of my knowledge and ability I believe that I complied with public health regulations in Ireland during my visit.”
Ms von der Leyen is expected to make a decision on the matter imminently.
Euronews Political Correspondent, Darren McCaffrey said: “The commission is concerned by the fact that it is August and there isn’t much news around, this is dominating the Brussels bubble. Given the fact that the commission has an awful lot of other stuff to deal with, if he is determined to dig in and hold on, he probably will.”
Mr Hogan’s account of his visit to Ireland is as follows: