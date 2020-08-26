Highest percentage increase of Covid cases recorded in Carlow

Carlow has recorded the highest percentage increase of any county in the number of positive Covid-19 cases confirmed in the two-week period between August 9th and 23rd.

The county had 185 confirmed cases of the virus at the start of that period, increasing by 36 in two weeks.

The jump gives Carlow a percentage increase in cases of 19.46 per cent.

Data from the Department of Health gives a county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, including a map of all known clusters.

Behind Carlow is Kildare, with an increase of 17.44 per cent during the same period, recording an additional 325 cases, while Dublin had another 453 cases during that time.

[table]

[row]

[column]

County:

[/column]

[column]Percentage increase in cases August 9th to 23rd:[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Carlow[/column]

[column]19.46[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Kildare[/column]

[column]17.44[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Tipperary[/column]

[column]16.85[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Limerick[/column]

[column]12.60[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Laois[/column]

[column]10.56[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Kilkenny[/column]

[column]9.75[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Clare[/column]

[column]9.61[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Waterford[/column]

[column]9.04[/column]

[/row]

[row]

[column]Wexford[/column]

[column]9.02[/column]

[/row]

[/table]

Although Kildare and Dublin recorded a much higher number of new cases, since their total number of cases was already substantially higher than other counties their percentage increases are proportionally lower.

Leitrim was the only county to record no change in the number of confirmed cases of the virus during the two weeks.

Cavan and Mayo recorded very low increases, with only a 0.23 and 0.51 per cent increase respectively.

On August 8th, following the announcement of the regional lockdown of Laois, Offaly and Kildare, Laois had recorded the highest percentage increase in the previous two weeks.

However, the number of new cases being confirmed in the county has somewhat stabilised, with an additional 36 cases representing a percentage increase of 10.56 per cent.

Today, 164 additional cases of Covid-19 were announced by the Department of Health. There was no new death due to the virus recorded.