HSE facing a ‘very difficult period’, chief warns

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The HSE’s chief executive says the country’s health service faces ‘a very difficult period’ ahead.

Paul Reid will also tell today’s Oireachtas coronavirus committee that over 750,000 Covid-19 tests have taken place here so far.

He will express concern at the ‘large number’ of outbreaks in private households, along with sporting and social clubs.

Dr Denis McCauley, the chairman of the Irish Medical Organisation’s GP committee, is calling for the public to take action to prevent a crisis in the healthcare system in the coming months.

“We have to ensure that the vast majority of the population get a flu vaccine to lessen the burden on health services,” he said. “I think as well there has to be a change, there is a worrying trend of stigmatisation of people who are going for a test and people who are actually positive. We’re all in this together, we should all try and work together to minimise the spread of this highly infectious disease.”

