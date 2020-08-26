IT Carlow welcomes €500k to help online learning

By Elizabeth Lee

IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy has welcomed a grant of €529,694 – the highest allocation to any institute of technology – to assist with online learning for students at the college.

The fund, announced by minister for higher education Simon Harris will allow for the purchase of some 17,000 laptops across the sector and is part of an overall funding of €15 million for student devices.

The college plans to procure some 700 laptops and other equipment for students as they embrace hybrid learning in the new academic year.

Dr Mulcahy commented: “The pandemic has resulted in a changed college experience. The new academic year will see a move to hybrid learning at IT Carlow, with students combining in-class and online learning for which they will need to access laptops and other equipment. This funding will allow for more equal access to education.”

The initiative is a laptop loan scheme through a means-tested application process. In accordance with HEA guidelines, priority will be given to registered students who do not have access to laptops and other equipment from targeted under-represented groups as outlined in the National Access Plan – specifically, students disadvantaged by socio-economic barriers, mature students, lone parents, those with disabilities and ethnic minorities.

Students will be provided with information on the laptop loan scheme and the application process shortly after they register for the academic year in late September.

The grant funding for the devices will be provided to higher education institutions through the Higher Education Authority (HEA) and to education and training boards through Solas. The bulk order of laptops was organised by HEAnet, which provides internet connectivity and ICT services to education bodies throughout Ireland.