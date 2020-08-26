Jump in Carlow Covid-19 figure

Carlow recorded its biggest increase in new Covid-19 cases in months today.

Eight Carlow cases were announced among 164 new cases nationally by the department of health.

The new cases will be added to the county’s official Covid-19 tomorrow. The cumulative Carlow figure is now 223, an increase of two on the previous day’s figure.

There has been an increase of 17 new cases in Carlow in the last seven days.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

“We have seen a significant number of cases in Dublin, Kildare, Tipperary, Limerick, Cork and Carlow over the past number of days. I would urge people everywhere to follow the public health advice and reduce mixing of households where at all possible.

“As we head into Autumn when people are more likely to have cold or ‘flu-like symptoms please do not adopt a wait and see approach. The greatest protection you can give your family and friends is to isolate as soon as you have any symptoms and contact your GP by phone. Remember, there should be no charge for either a consultation with your GP nor for a Covid-19 test should you require one.”

There is now a total of 28,363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

83 are men / 81 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

80 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

21 cases have been identified as community transmission

93 in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Cork, 8 in Carlow, 6 in Waterford, 6 in Offaly and the remaining 10 cases are in Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth and Roscommon.

There have been no Covid-19 related deaths reported today.

There has been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.