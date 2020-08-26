Kittens found abandoned in plastic bag

By Elizabeth Lee

THREE newborn kittens discovered in a plastic bag by An Garda Síochána yesterday, Tuesday 25 August, are fighting for their lives at the ISPCA National Animal Centre.

ISPCA centre manager Hugh O’Toole said: “With the heavy rainfall and inclement conditions, the bag would not have provided enough warmth and the kittens would have succumbed to hypothermia. They were shaking with the cold and completely soaked from the rain. The kittens are no more than four weeks’ old and sadly have experienced the very worst start in life. It’s heartless to think that someone placed them in a bag and just abandoned them.

“When they arrived at the ISPCA, we wrapped them in towels and placed them on some heated pads under a heat lamp to get them warmed up,” added Hugh.

“It’s difficult to determine how long they were in the bag and we were very concerned they were suffering from exposure. It’s heart-breaking to hear them cry for their mother as they are too young to be separated, but they are safe now. The next few days will be critical, but we are hopeful they will make full recoveries in our care.”.

When an animal has suffered like this, it takes a lot of care, attention and treatment to help them recover. Fifty-four days of care is the average recovery time a neglected, abandoned or cruelly treated animal spends in the ISPCA’s care. You can help the ISPCA find homes for more of Ireland’s most vulnerable animals. A donation will help the ISPCA get to them in time with lifesaving treatment and care. Please donate generously, but only if you can, at https://www.ispca.ie/donate/.

The grim discovery was made when the kittens were found dumped near Rathcline cemetery, Lanesborough, Co Longford. There is a common misconception that seized animals can be immediately rehomed, but the reality is that some may have to be held for long periods of time, pending the outcome of legal proceedings, which impact on the ISPCA’s resources.

They are appealing to the public for information concerning the abandonment of these three defenceless kittens, which is a criminal offence. Please contact your local gardaí or call the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515515 or report online here https://www.ispca.ie/cruelty_complaint.