Leaving Cert exams to take place on evenings and weekends in November

By Tomas Doherty

Norma Foley confirmed the postponed Leaving Cert exams will take the form of written examinations only

This year’s Leaving Cert exams will begin on November 16th subject to public health advice, the Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

Junior Cycle examinations for adult learners and early school leavers will also commence in November.

The exams are open to all 2020 candidates and will be an option for any student who is unhappy with the calculated grades they receive.

The tests are scheduled to take place on evenings and at weekends and will take the form of written examinations only.

Ms Foley said students sitting the written tests in November will be credited with the higher mark achieved between the calculated grade and the written examination.

She added: “Students are being advised that the written examinations will be based on the normal question paper format, content and structure as in previous years.

“Students taking the postponed examinations will be graded on the basis of their written papers.”

More than 450,000 individual results have to ready before September 7th as part of the calculated grades process.

Over 61,000 Leaving Cert students are eligible to receive calculated grades.