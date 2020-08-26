Man dies after M1 collision

UPDATED: 12.50pm

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred on the M1 northbound in Balbriggan, Co. Dublin this morning at approximately 5.30am.

Two cars collided on the stretch of road near Junction 6. The driver of one car, a male (age currently unknown), received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the City Morgue where a post-mortem will be carried out.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital following the incident. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The stretch of road between the Balbriggan and Julianstown junctions has since been reopened following the work of Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have travelled on the M1 this morning between 5am and 5.30am and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.