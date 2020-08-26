Only one in 10 professionals want to return to workplace full-time, study finds

Adjusting to new workplace Covid protocols is among the biggest concerns for employees as businesses prepare to return to work on September 13th, according to new research from Jobs.ie.

The research released today reveals that adjusting to the workplace poses some concerns for employees, with those waiting to go back least looking forward to returning to the daily commute to the workplace (35 per cent), adjusting to new workplace Covid protocols (28 per cent) and using public transport (13 per cent).

Of those with the option to continue working from home once businesses can reopen; two in five (40 per cent) say they would like to continue working from home full-time while almost half (49 per cent) would be happy to do a mixture of both. The remaining one in 10 (11 per cent) want to go back to the workplace full-time.

The study found a number of different return to work policies that have been put in place by employers:

59 per cent of employees say that they must return to the workplace when it reopens

23 per cent have the option to work from home for a select amount of days per week

18 per cent can continue to work from home full time if they choose to do so

Christopher Paye, general manager at Jobs.ie said: “For many businesses in Ireland, Covid-19 has made working from home the new normal – even for those who didn’t think it would be possible. Equally, for employees who may have been on the fence about it before, it has brought positive benefits such as a reduced commute time, or in some cases, the ability to work flexible hours.

“Following the Government’s most recent guidelines which require all businesses to return to working from home until 13 September, the question now is whether working from home will continue to be part of our everyday work life.”