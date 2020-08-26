Phil Hogan has resigned as EU Trade Commissioner

By Kenneth Fox

Updated 21:08

EU Trade Commisioner Phil Hogan has officially resigned from his position this evening.

In a recent statement he said “This evening I have tendered my resignation as EU Trade Commissioner to the President of the European Commission, Dr Ursula von der Leyen.

“It was becoming increasingly clear that the controversy concerning my recent visit to Ireland was becoming a distraction from my work as an EU Commissioner and would undermine my work in the key months ahead.

“I deeply regret that my trip to Ireland – the country that I have been so proud to represent as a public servant for most of my adult life – caused such concern, unease and upset.”

Last Wednesday night he attended a Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, which 80 other people attended. He also came under scrutiny for travelling outside of Kildare before his 14 days of self-isolation were up.

In a recent statement the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister Ryan said they acknowledge the resignation of Mr Phil Hogan and while it must have been a difficult decision for him personally “we believe that it is the correct course of action given the circumstances of the past week. We all have a responsibility to support and adhere to public health guidelines and regulations.”

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen also released a statement on the resignation of Phil Hogan saying:

“Commissioner Phil Hogan has submitted his resignation. I respect his decision.

“I am very grateful to him for his tireless work as a Trade Commissioner since the start of this mandate and for his successful term as Commissioner in charge of Agriculture in the previous College.

“He was a valuable and respected member of the College. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Speaking about the Covid-19 guidelines Mt Hogan said “I have always tried to comply with all relevant COVID-19 regulations in Ireland and had understood that I had met with all relevant public health guidelines, particularly following confirmation of a negative COVID-19 test.

“I reiterate my heartfelt apology to the Irish people for the mistakes I made during my visit. The Irish people have made incredible efforts to contain the coronavirus, and the European Commission will continue to support you, and all EU Member States, in defeating this terrible pandemic.

Public representative

“I recognise and appreciate the devastating impact of COVID-19 on individuals and families, and I fully understand their sense of hurt and anger when they feel that those in public service do not meet the standards expected of them.

He said he wanted to make it clear that he did not breaking any law but as a public representative he said should have been more rigorous in my adherence to the Covid guidelines.

My statement of resignation, 26/08/20: https://t.co/Rj8arwq76T 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Phil Hogan (@PhilHoganEU) August 26, 2020

Mr Hogan has been in position of EU Trade Commissioner since 2019 and he said “it has been the honour of my life to serve as European Commissioner, first in Agriculture and Rural Development and then in Trade. I believe the project of European Union is our shared continent’s crowning achievement: a force for peace and prosperity the likes of which the world has never seen.

“It has been my priority as EU Trade Commissioner to strengthen this global leadership role in trade, and to boost Europe’s capacity to protect itself from unfair trading practices.”

Part of his role was commissioner was to vouch for Ireland during Brexit negotiations especially when it comes to the issue of the UK leaving the single market.

He added that “Brexit also represents a significant challenge for the EU and for Ireland in particular for which I have been centrally involved from the outset. I hope that the EU Member States, with Ireland at their vanguard, and the UK, can overcome their differences and work together to reach a fair, mutually beneficial and sustainable trade deal. EU and UK citizens and businesses deserve nothing less.

He finished by saying “I would like to thank President von der Leyen, my fellow Commissioners, Council members and MEPs for their support and encouragement since my appointment as EU Trade Commissioner. I would also like to thank my Cabinet, team and family for their support.”