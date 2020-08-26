Two separate cannabis hauls by local gardaí

By Elizabeth Lee

Carlow District Drugs Unit and Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint today, Wednesday, in the Bagenalstown area of Carlow. Gardai stopped a vehicle which had a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside. On searching the vehicle, Gardai located cannabis herb concealed to the value of €7,000. One person was arrested and charged to appear before Carlow District Court.

That incident follows a separate incident two days ago in which Carlow District Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant of a house in the Carlow area. Cannabis herb to the value of €920 was located along with weighing scales. One person arrested and now charged to appear before Carlow District Court.