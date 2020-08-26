Two separate cannabis hauls by local gardaí

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

Carlow District Drugs Unit and Roads Policing Unit conducted a checkpoint today, Wednesday, in the Bagenalstown area of Carlow. Gardai stopped a vehicle which had a strong smell of cannabis coming from inside. On searching the vehicle, Gardai located cannabis herb concealed to the value of €7,000. One person was arrested and charged to appear before Carlow District Court.

That incident follows a separate incident two days ago in which Carlow District Drugs Unit conducted a search under warrant of a house in the Carlow area. Cannabis herb to the value of €920 was located along with weighing scales. One person arrested and now charged to appear before Carlow District Court.

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Unfinished skate park site at Burrin Road packed with children

Wednesday, 26/08/20 - 3:53pm

IT Carlow welcomes €500k to help online learning

Wednesday, 26/08/20 - 3:38pm

Kittens found abandoned in plastic bag

Wednesday, 26/08/20 - 11:49am