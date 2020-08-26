Unfinished skate park site at Burrin Road packed with children

There were children as young as five on skateboards, bikes and scooters

By Elizabeth Lee

AN unfinished skate park in the centre of Carlow town has been attracting scores of youngsters and is an accident waiting to happen, according to a concerned resident.

At the weekend, scores of youngsters, some as young as five years’ old, were using the fenced-off skate park on the Burrin Road, despite that fact that it’s still a building site. The children are using their skateboards, bikes and scooters at the facility, even though it’s surrounded by two sets of railings.

“The place was packed on Sunday and at one stage there was a queue of kids waiting to go into it. There were about 30 children there, as young as five years’ old and aged up to 15 years. At one stage, there were even two adults there, too, watching what was going on,” the concerned resident told ***The Nationalist***.

“It’s a building site and they shouldn’t be using it. There’s fencing all around it with signs saying it’s a construction site. The fencing is not secure and it’s not keeping the children out. People are totally exploiting the situation. Every single day there are children in there. What if something happened to one of them? There could easily be an accident there … then the parents would look to the council for answers,” he continued.

He added that he was a father himself and that his own youngsters wanted to join the other children, but he wouldn’t allow them.

“My own children can’t wait to play there, but at the moment it’s still a building site and it should be treated as such. No children are allowed in there,” he said.

Kieran Cullinan, senior engineer with Carlow Co Council, said that the skate park was due to be finished this month, but that the bad weather prevented the work from being completed. He said that the skate park, which cost €200,000, was originally due to be finished in time for late summer, but that the Covid-19 lockdown had delayed all works for months.

Mr Cullinan also said that a company called Spraoi Linn Ltd, which specialises in building skate parks and playgrounds, is the construction company responsible for it and it was just a matter of days before the project is completed. He added that only the landscaping was left to be done and that the company had had to secure the fencing on several occasions in a bid to keep the youngsters out.

“Some kids did get in and were using it. Securing a large site like that is difficult,” Mr Cullinan concluded.