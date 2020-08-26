Met Éireann issues warning for intense rainfall in 12 counties

Storm Ellen and Storm Francis caused localised flooding in Munster and the North over the past few days. Image: PA

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for rain in southern counties from tonight.

The forecaster is predicting heavy rainfall that could cause more flooding in areas affected by storms in the past week.

The warning covers Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly and all of Munster.

“Intense and potentially thundery downpours” are expected, with the warning lasting from 1am on Thursday to 1am on Friday.

River flooding is an ongoing concern, as Storms Ellen and Francis have raised levels in recent days.